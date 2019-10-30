On the Go with Joe at Shine Distillery & Grill

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While Portland has an array of brewpubs, the city just got its first distillery and bar-restaurant.
Shine Distillery & Grill, located at 4232 North Williams Ave, had its grand opening last week.
The business is the first of its kind in Oregon with its distillery, kitchen and food service all under one roof.
Shine distills several types of liquor – gin, vodka, agave and more – and boasts a menu of what it calls “elevated pub food,” including wings and sandwiches.
Learn more at ShineDistilleryGrill.com.
