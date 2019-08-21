On the Go with Joe at Shop with a Cop

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s back to school time and that means kids are in need of new supplies and clothes, but for families who may have trouble affording those things, a special event took place to help them Wednesday morning.
It was quite a shopping scene at the Gateway Fred Meyer: officers and children pushing carts and holding baskets to
Shop with a Cop is an event series put on the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division that assists school-age children living within the city whose families cannot afford to outfit them with new school clothes. The shopping opportunity lets kids feel confident when going to class.
On Wednesday, 275 kids shopped with cops for new outfits.
Every child also got a backpack filled with hygiene items to take home.
Learn more about the Sunshine Division on its website.
