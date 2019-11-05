On the Go with Joe at Sin-able Sweets

MOUNT ANGEL, OR (KPTV) – November is National Diabetes Month, but one local bakery is dedicated to being dietetic year-round.
Sin-able Sweets, located at 165 East Charles Street in Mount Angel, whips up sweet treats that have no sugar added.
From eclairs to pies to cannolis, Sin-able Sweets offers more than a dozen baked goods to choose from.
Anyone interested in getting some sugar-free or nearly sugar-free delights can purchase them a number of ways: in person at the bakery, order them to be shipped, or for pickup in Portland or Salem at centralized distribution points.
Learn more at Sin-ableSweets.com.
