On the Go with Joe at Slavic Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This weekend, a park in Portland will transform into Eastern Europe for an annual event.
The Slavic Festival is happening 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Gateway Discovery Park, located at 10520 Northeast Halsey Street.
The festival, back for its 11th year, will be an all-day celebration of Slavic culture.
The event will include live entertainment, a car show and plenty of Slavic food.
Learn more at SlavicFestivalPortland.org.
