On the Go with Joe at Smith Teamaker

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local tea brand is marking a milestone: a decade of making tea. And to celebrate, it’s doing a big giveaway.
Smith Teamaker, at its “tea lab” located at 110 Southeast Washington Street, has concocted several promotions for its 10th anniversary:
• The tea company has created a 10-year anniversary tea blend.
• Until Friday, June 7, cartons of tea from the Signature Collection are $10, with free shipping if ordered online
• Also until Friday, June 7, Smith Teamaker is giving tea lovers the opportunity to win a year’s supply of tea. To enter, anyone can post a picture on Instagram or Instagram Stories of a “tea time moment.” The post must include #10YearsofSmith and if the post includes a Smith product then it counts as a double entry. Each Signature Collection carton of tea purchased during the period is also an entry. Ten winners will be chosen for the prize.
Learn more at SmithTea.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.