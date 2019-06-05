On the Go with Joe at Soma Games

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon video game development company has transformed a popular children’s fantasy book series into playable adventures.
Soma Games, located in Newberg, has designed a video game series from the Redwall novels. There are 22 Redwall books and more than 30 million copies have been sold worldwide.
“The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout” and “The Lost Legends of Redwall: Escape the Gloomer” are the first two video games of the series of the six Soma Games is set to develop.
The games are family-friendly, so they can be played by people of all ages.
Learn more at SomaGames.com.
