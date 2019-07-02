On the Go with Joe at St. Paul Rodeo

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) – The first week of July means it is time to saddle up for a summer tradition: the St. Paul Rodeo.
Since 1936, the St. Paul Rodeo has welcomed rodeo professionals and fans alike for the “nation’s greatest 4th of July rodeo.”
The rodeo kicks off Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
In addition to competitions, the rodeo will feature the Wild West Art Show, the Tack Room Saloon, fireworks and more live entertainment and vendors.
Learn more at StPaulRodeo.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.