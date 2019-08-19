On the Go with Joe at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) – While St. Paul is known for one of the most popular rodeos in Oregon, it’s also home to a piece of history that’s older than the state itself.
St. Paul Roman Catholic Church was the first Catholic Church in the Northwest – it was built before Oregon was even a U.S. territory.
The church was constructed in 1846 and still stands today.
In addition to its claim to fame as the first church in the region, it is also the oldest brick building in Oregon.
The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
Anyone interested in seeing the church can visit it at 20217 Christie Street.
