On the Go with Joe at Stone Soup

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new spot in downtown doesn't just make good food, it does it for a good cause.
Stone Soup, located on the corner of Northwest Broadway and Northwest Everett, opened in July. It offers weekday lunch service, catering, private event space and pop-up dinners.
The idea behind the operation is this: cook for customers while also empowering those at risk of homelessness. Stone Soup connects people with job training and placement in the culinary industry.
Since Stone Soup is a nonprofit, so any money from meals you buy or donations you make go back into the program to pay for things like equipment, ingredients and training.
Learn more at StoneSoupPDX.com.
