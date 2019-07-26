On the Go with Joe at Street of Dreams

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A local street is now home to six dream houses that can be toured for real.
The NW Natural Street of Dreams, located this year on Southwest Stafford Road in Wilsonville, opens Saturday.
The six luxury homes can be viewed by the public through Aug. 25.
All the houses have large floor plans, ranging from 2,784 to 4,600 square feet. The brand-new homes feature high-end finishes and some unique design elements, like one home that has a hidden closet within the master closet.
The NW Natural Street of Dreams has been a summer event for home enthusiasts since 1975, put on by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.
Learn more at StreetofDreamsPDX.com.
