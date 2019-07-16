On the Go with Joe at StretchLab

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Anyone who may feel like their skin is tight or sore, or maybe wants to feel more flexible, can now visit a new place that specializes in relieving physical tension.
StretchLab, located at 395 Second Street in Lake Oswego, has certified flexologists ready to stretch clients in many different positions.
One-on-one and group sessions are available for assisted stretching, and provide health benefits like increased mobility, pain reduction, posture improvement and overall wellness.
All ages, shapes and sizes are welcome to sign up for stretching.
Learn more at StretchLab.com.
