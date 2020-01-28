On the Go with Joe at Studio Sapaan

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The new year is well underway and are you still looking to put your best face forward? There’s a place in Portland that has services and products to help.
Studio Sapaan, located at 2505 Southeast 11th Avenue Suite 268, is run by Elizabeth Griffing Russell.
Sapaan means bridge in Thai and the studio provides services including jade stone and Thai herb facial renewal, acupuncture and massage.
The studio’s specialty is facial rejuvenation and also sells facial products for home use.
Learn more about Studio Sapaan on its webpage.
