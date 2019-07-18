On the Go with Joe at Sunshine Division Golf Tournament

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For an annual event, golfers will hit the green to raise some green to support a good cause in the Rose City.
The Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division Golf Tournament is happening Thursday at the Eastmoreland Golf Course, located at 2425 Southeast Bybee Boulevard.
The tournament is a fundraiser put on in partnership with Les Schwab Tire Centers and BedMart.
For nearly a century, the Sunshine Division has provided food and clothing relief to people in Portland.
The Sunshine Division hopes to raise more than $80,000 Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
