On the Go with Joe at Tacos, Tequila & Cervezas

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Attention taco lovers: An inaugural event that celebrates the traditional Mexican dish is happening later this week.
The first-ever Tacos, Tequila & Cervezas festival will be Friday and Saturday at C Street and 8th Street in Vancouver.
The new event will feature up to a dozen food vendors, tequila available for tasting and live entertainment.
Learn more at NWTacoFest.com.
