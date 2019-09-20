On the Go with Joe at The Big Bounce America

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – The world’s “largest touring inflatable event” has hopped over to Oregon for anyone looking to jump for joy this weekend.
The Big Bounce America is blown up at the Sherwood Forest Equestrian Center, located at 28303 Southwest Baker Road, through Sunday.
For its massive size, it has earned the Guinness World Record for world’s largest bounce house.
In addition to the bounce house, The Big Bounce America also has a maze and obstacle course.
In total, people can play on more than 10,000 square feet of inflated space.
Learn more at TheBigBounceAmerica.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.