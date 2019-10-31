On the Go with Joe at The Bonneville Crypt

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A local home has been transformed into a scary attraction that will be open to the public for just Halloween night.
The Bonneville Crypt, located at 14825 Northwest Bonneville Loop in the Oak Hills neighborhood, will welcome attendees starting around 5:30 p.m. to go through its homemade maze.
This is the fifth year that a group of Halloween lovers have turned the home into a haunted house for their neighbors.
The house also supports the Oregon Food Bank. Donations in the forms of cash, check or packaged food are encouraged.
