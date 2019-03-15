LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A popular Irish pub in Lake Oswego will open with a new name and a big St. Patrick's Day party this weekend.
The Dullahan Irish Pub, previously known as Maher's Irish Pub, will be hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day Festival Friday through Sunday. The pub is located at 252 B Avenue.
The new owners told FOX 12 that the Maher family will be at the festival on Friday.
The event will feature Irish dancers, a full line up of music, bagpipes, delicious food and festive cocktails.
For more information on the St. Patrick's Day Festival at The Dullahan Irish Pub, visit www.facebook.com/events/399547470594481/.
