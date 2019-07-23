On the Go with Joe at The Great Oregon Steam-Up

BROOKS, OR (KPTV) – A blast from the past that automobile fans will love is happening the next two weekends.
The Great Oregon Steam-Up is back as the largest event at Powerland Heritage Park, located at 3995 Brooklake Road Northeast.
The event features several kinds of cars and machinery, some of which are older than a century and most are operational.
Attendees can take a step back into history to see the many vehicles on display, as well as ride an old-school trolley and miniature railroad.
Learn more at AntiquePowerland.com.
