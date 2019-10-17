On the Go with Joe at The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A legendary creature may be on Sauvie Island, so a search party through a corn maze is planned for this weekend.
The Pumpkin Patch, located at 16511 Northwest Gillihan Road, is open to visitors through Nov. 3.
Each fall, the patch has lots of seasonal farm fun, including a corn maze called The MAiZE. The design of the maze changes annually and for 2019, the inspiration is a Pacific Northwest Legend: Bigfoot.
The Pumpkin Patch believes there will be sightings of Bigfoot on Saturday and Sunday.
Learn more at PortlandMAiZE.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.