(KPTV) - This weekend, dozens of lavender farms throughout Oregon will open their doors to the public for the annual Oregon Lavender Festival.
Learn all about lavender and its many uses, and even cut your own bouquets of fresh lavender at some farms or buy some lavender plants of your own.
Some locations even offer culinary treats made from lavender, such as lemonade and pastries.
To view a full list of participating farms and learn more about the Oregon Lavender Festival, go to oregonlavenderdestinations.com.
