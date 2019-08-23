SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair is back for its 154th year in Salem.
The annual tradition kicked off at the state fairgrounds Friday and runs through Labor Day.
This summer, the fair features its classic live music, entertainment and food, as well as some interesting elements like pig racing, axe throwing lumberjacks, and sea lion encounters.
Learn more at OregonStateFair.org.
