On the Go with Joe at The Portland Exchange

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sunday will be National Coffee Day, but one local coffee shop is celebrating the whole week around it by selling coffee for a cause.
The Portland Exchange, located in the Porter Hotel, has collaborated with Caffé D’arte to benefit Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.
Through Monday, 100 percent of the Caffé D’arte Organico blend sales will be donated.
Also, the coffee bags are illustrated with images inspired by student drawings of what hunger-free schools look like through their eyes.
