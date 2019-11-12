On the Go with Joe at The Waiting Room

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and anyone looking to finalize their menu or try something new can turn to a local restaurant for an option.
The Waiting Room, located at 2327 Northwest Kearney Street, has taken the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and put a twist on it.
The restaurant, known for its fried chicken, oysters and other Southern food, is offering customers their turkey Porchetta for purchase.
A Porchetta is an Italian dish that typically uses pork belly, but The Waiting Room’s seasonal version uses confit turkey leg, dirty rice stuffing, cranberry relish and gravy.
A benefit of the Porchetta is it only takes about two hours to cook.
Orders for a Porchetta will be accepted through The Waiting Room’s website or by phone through Nov. 22. The Porchetta will be raw and the legs will be cooked, and cooking instructions will be included.
Each Porchetta costs $160 and will feed 10 to 12 people.
Learn more at TheWaitingRoomPDX.com.
