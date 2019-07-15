On the Go with Joe at Tough Mudder Bootcamp

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The first of its kind gym in the Pacific Northwest has opened in the Portland metro area.
Tough Mudder Bootcamp Progress Ridge, located at 12345 Southwest Horizon Boulevard in Beaverton, is ready to welcome obstacle enthusiasts.
The fitness studio opened last month and offers the high-intensity exercise inspired by the now infamous Tough Mudder events, but you won’t find mud at the studio.
Classes at Tough Mudder Bootcamp are every day, 45 minutes long each and can have up to 24 people.
Learn more at TMBootcamp.com/Progress-Ridge.
