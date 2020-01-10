On the Go with Joe at Trap Kitchen

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local food truck with tens of thousands of fans, including several who are famous, has been serving up flavorful dishes for two years and keeps prospering.
Trap Kitchen, located at 8403 Northeast Fremont Street, is celebrating its second anniversary.
While the truck’s home is in Portland, Trap Kitchen originally launched in Compton, California by two gang members turned chefs to change their lives with food.
The business took off, becoming a big hit with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Common and Matthew McConaughey.
The food truck now is a favorite in Portland, especially with its signature pineapple bowl.
The “Trap” part of the truck’s name stands for “take risks and prosper.”
Learn more at TrapKitchen.com.
