On the Go with Joe at Underhill Haunted House

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A whole cast of creepy creatures is ready to welcome guests to a reimagined haunted house in Portland.
Underhill Haunted House, formerly known as The BENEATH, has made its temporary home at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Under its haunted roof are four experiences: Underhill Manor, the Clown Factory, Infectious and Kids Monster Fest.
Underhill Haunted House is open through Halloween on select days.
Learn more at TheBENEATH.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.