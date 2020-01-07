On the Go with Joe at VillaSport

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The future of fitness looks like riding a bike, but with a high-tech twist – cyclists at a local fitness club can virtually experience traveling different worlds.
VillaSport Athletic Club & Spa, located at 13900 Southwest Meridian Street, is now one of only 13 fitness clubs in the nation to offer “THE TRIP.”
“THE TRIP” is a 40-minute exercise class in which cyclists pedal in a large room with a cinema-scale screen, state-of-the-art sound system and customized lighting.
In the class, digital settings that include mountains, waterfalls and other terrain are projected on to the screen.
Along with the visuals and booming music, riders feel like their bikes are really moving up, down and side-to-side.
Learn more at VillaSport.com/BV.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.