On the Go with Joe at Washington County Fair

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A four-day-long summer tradition of fair fun is expected to be draw tens of thousands of attendees.
The Washington County Fair, happening at the Fair Complex at 873 Northeast 34th Avenue in Hillsboro, opens Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday. The fair is open until midnight each day.
Admission is free, and the fair will be full of a variety of animals to meet, plenty of live entertainment to see and a lot of food to enjoy – like deep fried cookie dough!
Learn more at BigFairFun.com.
