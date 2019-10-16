On the Go with Joe at West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – It’s pumpkin season, and in addition to pumpkin spice everything and jack-o-lanterns, a local event is all about pumpkin racing.
The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta has become a fall tradition that brings spectators from around the world to the Tualatin Lake of the Commons.
At the regatta each year, pumpkins are transformed into boats.
On Saturday, costumed paddlers will race in 1,000-pound pumpkins to the delight of regatta attendees.
The pumpkins are supplied by the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers.
Learn more at TualatinOregon.gov.PumpkinRegatta.
