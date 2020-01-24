On the Go with Joe at Wizard World Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of fans of movies, comic books and all things pop culture have come to Portland for an annual convention this weekend.
Wizard World Portland kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at the Oregon Convention Center and runs through Sunday.
Cosplayers, both by hobby and by trade, come from all over the country to Wizard World Portland.
In addition to fans, celebrities will also be at the convention center. Some of those who will be there to meet fans include several stars of “Smallville” and voice actors from “X-Men: The Animated Series.”
There will also be the Artist Alley with many vendors as a packed events schedule.
Learn more at WizardWorld.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.