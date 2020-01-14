On the Go with Joe at Zapapizza

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s National Pizza Week and a new pizza place in Portland has transformed the beloved Italian dish with Mexican ingredients.
Zapapizza is located at 503 West Burnside Street just one block from its sister restaurant Mi Mero Mole. The new spot serves up Mexican pan pizzas.
Instead of traditional toppings like pepperoni and mushrooms, pizzas at Zapapizza have chorizo, taquitos and pickled jalapenos, just to name a few.
The deep-dish pizzas are also covered with a pound of cheese each for every slice to be crunchy and gooey.
In addition to making good pizza, Zapapizza also helps good causes: a minimum of 10 percent of its profits go to charities serving Mexican and Hispanic communities.
Learn more at ZapapizzaPDX.com.
