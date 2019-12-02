On the Go with Joe at ZooLights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The wildest holiday display in the area is now lit up at the Oregon Zoo.
ZooLights is open to the public every day through Jan. 5, except Christmas Day, and features more than 1.5 million lights.
In addition to the zoo’s residents, visitors will be greeted by animals made of holiday lights. ZooLights attendees can also walk through a tunnel of lights and ride the zoo carousel and train.
For those who have a lion’s appetite, food carts will be at the zoo for more dining selections through ZooLights.
Finally, a special guest will be at ZooLights through Christmas Eve: Santa! Children can get photos with him and tell him their holiday wish lists.
Learn more at OregonZoo.org/Visit/ZooLights.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.