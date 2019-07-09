On the Go with Joe for Be Their Muscle

(KPTV) – Next weekend, local gyms will take part in a national event that will support a good cause.
On Saturday July 20, trainers and members of Burn Boot Camp locations across the country will pump their muscles in a show of strength for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The high-intensity exercise event, called Be Their Muscle, will help MDA in supporting those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle-debilitating diseases as well as fund research for the diseases.
Be Their Muscle is a fundraiser that may display feats of fitness, but it recognizes those who face physical challenges and acknowledges strength is more then just able-bodied activities.
At Burn Boot Camp Lake Oswego, their goal is to send kids to MDA summer camp with donations from the workout.
Learn more on the 2019 Be Their Muscle page.
