On the Go with Joe for Berries, Brews & BBQ’s

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) – It’s almost summer, so that means it’s berry season. For the occasion, a local farm is holding its annual sweet and tasty celebration for the harvest.
French Prairie Gardens & Family Farm, located at 17673 French Prairie Road Northeast in St. Paul, is hosting Berries, Brews & BBQ’s.
The event is back for its 10th year and happens during the first three weekends of June.
Along with the menu lineup of berries, beer and barbecue, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, strawberry picking and other activities.
The family-friendly event is also a fundraiser – a portion of the proceeds will be donated to help local families fighting cancer through Em’s Fight Foundation.
Learn more at FPGardens.com.
