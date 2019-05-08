On the Go with Joe for CABA Classic Alpaca Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An event that is bringing local alpacas to one place is happening this weekend in the Rose City.
The CABA Classic Alpaca Show will be Saturday and Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.
The event is the largest alpaca show in the Northwest and entry is free, though there is a parking fee.
Attendees can meet alpacas, watch the halter show, speak with breeders and browse the alpaca garment vendors.
Learn more on the event’s web page.
