On the Go with Joe for Chocolate for Congo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Twenty one local restaurants have teamed up for a sweet, month-long event to support a good cause.
Chocolate for Congo will run all through February and will feature special desserts made with Theo Chocolates. For each treat sold, $1 will benefit Action Kivu, a nonprofit that supports women, children and communities in Congo.
Theo Chocolates sources more than 70 percent of its chocolate from the African country and has donated all the chocolate for the fundraiser.
Additionally, Never Again Coalition, a local organization, is sponsoring the event.
Here is a full list of the Chocolate for Congo participating locations:
- Arden Wine Bar
- Ava Gene’s
- Baker & Spice
- Bees and Beans
- Bee’s Custom Cakes
- Bistro Agnes
- Canard
- Clyde Common
- Coquine
- Dóttir at Kex
- Estes + Dame
- Farina Bakery
- Irving Street Kitchen
- Le Pigeon
- Memoz Dessert Cafe
- Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant
- Ox
- Pie Spot
- Tusk
- Vaux
- Woodlawn Coffee & Pastry
