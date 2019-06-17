On the Go with Joe for Cider Summit

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s largest cider tasting festival is happening this week in Portland.
Cider Summit will be back for its 9th year on Friday and Saturday. The cider festival will be at The Fields Park in Portland’s Pearl District.
More than 150 beverages from dozens of cider makers will be available for tasting.
In addition to cider, the event will have food for sale and live entertainment. While only humans age 21 and over can attend, dogs are welcome at Cider Summit.
Learn more at CiderSummitNW.com.
