On the Go with Joe for Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands are expected to flock to Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park this weekend to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Oregon’s largest multicultural festival.
Back for its 35th year, the Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.
Put on by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, the festival will feature live music and entertainment, including boxing, as well as carnival rides, the Artisan Village and plenty of food and drinks for purchase.
Learn more at CincodeMayo.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
