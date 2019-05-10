On the Go with Joe for Drink One for Dane

(KPTV) – An annual fundraiser by a beloved Oregon-based coffee chain that helps the fight to end ALS is back with its biggest donation goal ever.
On Friday, all Dutch Bros locations – more than 330 across seven states – are participating the 13th “Drink One for Dane” day. Proceeds from ever drink sold will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The yearly event is in honor of Dane Boersma, who founded Dutch Bros with his brother, Travis, in 1992. Ten years ago, Dane passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS for short and also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Last year, Dutch Bros said they raised more than $1 million with the help of their customers. Since “Drink One for Dane” launched in 2007, Dutch Bros customers has helped the company raise more than $4.8 million for MDA.
For 2019, the coffee chain has a goal to raise $1.5 million. New this year is the option to donate online as well at DutchBros.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.