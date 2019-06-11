On the Go with Joe for Kitten Palooza

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – June is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month and a local shelter is ready to adopt out adorable kittens.
Cat Adoption Team, located at 14175 Southwest Galbreath Drive, is preparing for its annual Kitten Palooza adoption event.
On Saturday June 22, CAT will open at 10 a.m. and welcome interested adopters who want to meet the more than 100 cute kittens that will be available.
CAT is expecting large crowds and kitten adoptions will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Learn more at CatAdoptionTeam.org/Palooza.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.