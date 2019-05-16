On the Go with Joe for Kolaches for a Cause

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Czech pastry that’s trying to gain a following in Portland is now part of an ongoing event that’s giving back.
From sausage-jalapeño to lemon poppy seed to rhubarb chèvre, kolaches come in a variety of flavors. The breakfast treat hails from Czechia and are popular in Texas. Chef Doug Adams – a Lone Star state native known for his appearance on “Top Chef’ – hopes it catches diners’ attention in the Rose City.
Adams oversees the breakfast menu at Good Coffee at the Woodlark Hotel and each month there will be a signature kolache made by a local chef. All the proceeds of the special kolache’s sales will be donated to the chef’s charity of choice.
For May, Chef Nora Mace created the "Gooey Butter Kolache with Strawberries" in support of Raphael House, which provides shelter to domestic violence victims.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.