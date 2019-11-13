On the Go with Joe for MDA Urban Warrior Showdown

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Fans of “American Ninja Warrior” can put their own skills to the test and support a great cause at the same time at an upcoming event at a local gym.
The first ever MDA Urban Warrior Showdown will be held in January at Urban Warrior, located at 6104 Southeast King Road in Milwaukie.
The event will be a ninja-warrior style competition and fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
At the showdown, adults and kids can either compete as individuals or in relay teams.
Anyone interested in participating has a few months to prepare, but a kick off party is being held Thursday.
Learn more at UrbanWarrior.fit/MDA-Showdown.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.