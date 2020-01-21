On the Go with Joe for Mochitsuki

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Japanese New Year is being celebrated this weekend in Portland.
Mochitsuki will be back for its 24th year on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Portland State University’s Viking Pavilion.
The one-day celebration is expected to be attended by thousands of people and will include several performances, vendors and plenty of delicious Japanese food.
Mochitsuki is a family-friendly event and will have activities for children and adults alike.
Learn more at MochiPDX.org.
