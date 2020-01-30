On the Go with Joe for Mother's Bistro & Bar's 20th Anniversary

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two decades ago, a woman had a long-time dream of opening a place that would specializes in delicious, mom-approved comfort food. Now, she owns and operates one of the most popular restaurants in Portland.
In 2000, Chef Lisa Schroeder opened Mother’s Bistro & Bar and 20 years later, it’s an institution in the city’s food scene.
Mother’s relocated to 121 Southwest 3rd Avenue last year, but it’s menu is still packed with beloved favorite dishes, like the Pacific Northwest salmon hash.
Learn more at MothersBistro.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.