On the Go with Joe for National Barbecue Month

KPTV – May is National Barbecue Month and a pair of smoke houses in Salem is ready to celebrate.
Adam’s Rib Smoke House has two locations in Oregon’s capital city; one at 1210 State Street and the other at 2505 Liberty Street Northeast.
Initially a catering service and concessions trailer, Adam’s has been serving barbecue at its brick and mortar spots for more than 15 years in Salem and specializes in Santa Maria style barbecue.
The menu is different from other kinds of barbecue – like Texas, Southern and Kansas City – as it’s known for its famous smoked tri-tip roasts.
Learn more about Adam’s on its website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.