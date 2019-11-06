On the Go with Joe for Northwest Food and Wine Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Convention Center will be packed with food and wine lovers this weekend for an annual event that toasts local cuisine.
The Northwest Food and Wine Festival will be back for its 14th year on Saturday.
The event will showcase the winemaking the Pacific Northwest is so well known for as well as local food, all to taste on the convention center floor.
Learn more at NWWineFestival.com.
