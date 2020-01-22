On the Go with Joe for NW Coffee Beer Invitational

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two beverages loved by Portlanders – coffee and beer – are coming together for an annual event this weekend.
On Saturday, the NW Coffee Beer Invitational will welcome guests for the seventh year.
The event will be held at the Goose Hollow Inn at 1927 Southwest Jefferson Street from noon to 7 p.m.
Twenty local breweries have created beer with coffee with the help of local roasters.
Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.