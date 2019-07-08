On the Go with Joe for Paddle For Life

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A local nonprofit will hit the water this weekend to support veterans.
Paddle For Life’s mission is to work with regional charities while also promoting dragon boating.
On Saturday, Paddle For Life is holding an annual dragon boat race fundraiser at Vancouver Lake Regional Park. This year’s event will benefit the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center, which provides area military veterans and their families assistance with basic needs like help with rent, transportation and employment.
While registration for the race is closed, the public is welcome to come out to watch and support the event.
Learn more at PaddleForLife.org.
