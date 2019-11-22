On the Go with Joe for PDX ROOTS

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A culinary experience featuring several of Portland’s most celebrated chefs is happening Saturday evening.
PDX ROOTS will take place at Departure, located at 525 Southwest Morrison Street on the 15th floor of The Nines hotel, and be hosted by its Director of Culinary Operations, Gregory Gourdet.
The evening will include a cocktail party followed by a 9-course meal. Each dish will be prepared by a James Beard award recognized chef.
The event will support James Beard Foundation Impact Programs and Urban Gleaners
Learn more at ROOTSJBFPDX.COM.
