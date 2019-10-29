On the Go with Joe for Portland Taiko 25th Anniversary Concert

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A nonprofit that brings amazing Japanese drumming to Portland is celebrating 25 years.
Portland Taiko, founded in 1994, is marking its big anniversary with two performances this weekend.
The concerts will be Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the PSU Lincoln Performance Hall.
In addition to taiko, the group offers classes and workshops and conducts team-building workshops through community and cultural engagement.
Learn more at PortlandTaiko.org.
